Jalan Jaksa Area
Once Jakarta's backpacker haven, the Jl Jaksa area is now at mid-gentrification stage. Old hostels and flophouses have been replaced with upscale condos and hotels. Its new diversity is reflected in the variety of eateries, both humble and exalted. But best of all, you're just a short walk from much of the best of what Jakarta has to offer.
Tugu Tani
A post-independence and appealingly bombastic statue depicting a farmer who became a soldier in the fight for independence from the Dutch. It shows the…