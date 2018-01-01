Welcome to Pekanbaru
Pretty much the only reason why you’d briefly pass through Pekanbaru is if you have your heart set on an old-school journey by boat between Singapore and Sumatra or if you wish to take a boat from Dumai to Pulau Batam.
The best place to overnight is around the intersection of Jl Sudirman and Jl Teuku Umar where there are ATMs, good food and accommodation options.
Pekanbaru’s best street for eating is Jl Gatot Subrato, two blocks south (from the river) of Jl Teuku Umar. There’s a good food court on the top floor of the Pekanbaru Mall on the corner of Jl Teuku Umar and Jl Sudirman.
Top experiences in Pekanbaru
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.