Indonesia’s oil capital comes with all the hustle and bustle of modern cities and with the added plague of smoke from the burning oil-palm plantations that periodically shuts down the city’s airport during the dry season.

Read More

Pretty much the only reason why you’d briefly pass through Pekanbaru is if you have your heart set on an old-school journey by boat between Singapore and Sumatra or if you wish to take a boat from Dumai to Pulau Batam.

The best place to overnight is around the intersection of Jl Sudirman and Jl Teuku Umar where there are ATMs, good food and accommodation options.

Pekanbaru’s best street for eating is Jl Gatot Subrato, two blocks south (from the river) of Jl Teuku Umar. There’s a good food court on the top floor of the Pekanbaru Mall on the corner of Jl Teuku Umar and Jl Sudirman.

Read Less