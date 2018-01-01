Welcome to Makassar
Makassar was the gateway to eastern Indonesia for centuries, and it was from here that the Dutch controlled much of the trade that passed between the West and the East. You can investigate the city's historical core, which retains considerable colonial charm, around Fort Rotterdam, which includes the remains of an ancient Gowanese fort and some striking Dutch buildings.
Note that the one-time name for Makassar, Ujung Pandang, is still in common use. Look for both names when arranging flights and other transport.
We know how it feels to arrive at a destination and be anxious to start your holiday as soon as you get off the plane. That’s why we’ve gathered these select Makassar airport transfer services, which prove the easiest ways to go from Makassar Airport to your hotel.Enjoy convenient private transportation between Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport (UPG) and your hotel in the comfort of a standard car.Book your transfer ahead from our list, and swiftly exit the arrival hall to enjoy your Makassar holiday in no time.Sit back, relax, and travel through Makassar in comfort and style. Your standard car, are at your service for the entire length of your journey.Our comfortable transportation ensures that you experience the best of Makassar
Spending slightly longer in Makassar is not a bad idea when admiring Indonesia’s natural splendour, beyond the South Sulawesi’s capital city borders, is what you’re after. The cool climate and fresh air of the Malino Highlands were once the weekend retreat of choice for the Dutch settlers at times, Makassar was controlled by the Dutch East India Company as one of the main trading gateways between the East and the West. It’s cool and clean air, 1050 meters above sea level, have made the Malino Highlands an ideal place for various plantation projects, an in particularly tea. This private full day excursion starts with a pick-up from your booked accommodation by your guide and driver. The Malino Highlands is situated approximately 75 kilometres east of Makassar in the more mountainous regions of South Sulawesi. This was once a favorite weekend retreat for the colonial Dutch, the highlands nowadays attract many locals when they want to escape city life and enjoy the cool, fresh air. En route, you will get a good picture of the local life style of the local inhabitants as we slowly climb higher up into the mountains. Once passing the entrance gates, we head straight to the spectacular Takapala Waterfalls with its impressive 50-meter drop of fresh water. It is one of the few waterfalls at Malino but in terms of size and sheer power, this remains the most impressive one. The fertile soil and abundance of water around the waterfall have created excellent soil for rice cultivation; when harvesting season arrives, a verdant green landscape makes the area around the Takapala Waterfalls even more beautiful. Ample time to explore the region, take pictures or simply enjoy the sound of clashing water is among the favourite pastimes of previous visitors Lunch will be served at a local restaurant at the highlands where you can spend your free time before we make our way back to Makassar. Before we reach your hotel, we head into the Ballampoa Museum, a vast collection of artifacts and heirlooms of the former Gowa Kingdom. This kingdom was once the greatest kingdom of Sulawesi governed and ruled by various sultans and kings. Its history, portraits of the rulers and how the region prospered under its rulers are displayed here and have spread throughout large parts of South and East Sulawesi. We end the day when entering Makassar and reach your booked hotel at around 4:00pm.
Almost beating the Karst Mountains of Yunnan, China in size, yet equal in breath-taking beauty, the karst mountain region near the village of Rammang Rammang definitely make it in the top three of amazing sights outside of Makassar. Dooming up from afar after a 1.5 hour drive / 75 kilometres, this protected region of South Sulawesi not only presents a unique landscape; drawings carved inside the hills and caves, archaeological sources of prehistoric caves and its heritage back to thousand years ago are clear reminders that this region of Indonesia was once inhabited. Our karst tour commences in the morning at around 08:00 hrs when your guide and driver welcome you to Makassar and guide you to your air-conditioned vehicle. The approximately 50-kilometer drive passes local villages and farmers working tirelessly in their fields. Once we arrive at Rammang Rammang, we head straight to the river banks to board either a canoe or a motorized boat (to be decided on spot) for a smooth sailing through one of Mother Nature’s most stunning creations. It is very hard to keep your eyes on one spot of the immense karts mountains and cliffs that surround your boat / canoe and particularly when you have your camera with you. The sheer amount of these karst mountains will keep your eyes peeled on what dooms up on your left and right. After disembarking your jaw-dropping trip through this karst and limestone region of South Sulawesi, a sense of the real countryside is next on (y)our itinerary. Leading the way, your guide heads towards a small Bugis village, one of the ethnic minorities that has called this region their home for many generations. The local residents are more than eager to share their way of life and having a quick peek in one of the Bugis houses shows how these people live. This is one of the local experiences and being able to connect with the locals, often seen as yet another highlight of day away from Makassar. Between stops and taking pictures, we will find a comfortable spot for you and your fellow travellers for a picnic lunch in the countryside. Before the sun sets after yet another amazing day in Indonesia, we head back to Makassar and your hotel where you will arrive at approximately 16:00 hrs. Still time to hit the streets of this South Sulawesi capital and try out perhaps one of the local Warungs for a seafood dinner?
The once mighty port city of Makassar in south Sulawesi has seen its fair share of Dutch in the past. A central point for the trading routes for transporting spices and good around the world, Makassar still bears lots of resemblance to these times of prosperity. Food plays a very important part of Indonesia’s sixth largest city where the abundance of seafood Warungs (local street stalls) along the main streets and alleys brighten up the mood almost 24 hours. The social interaction with its very friendly residents and the historical sites that are spread around within easy distance and the blend of various nationalities makes Makassar a city not to skip on your Sulawesi travel endeavours. Ready for a half day of seeing the historical and cultural sites of Makassar, your guide and driver will be waiting for you at around 09:00 hrs to get exploring. Formerly known as Ujung Pandang and still bearing the prestigious title as the capital city of South Sulawesi, the Dutch have left some truly remarkable buildings behind that remain intact. We commence our morning tour heading towards Fort Rotterdam and the enclosed Lagaligo Museum (closed on Mondays). The remains of the ancient Gowanese fort and typical Dutch architecture are striking examples of the influence of this sea-faring nation centuries ago. The Lagaligo Museum has a nice collection of ethnological and historical artefacts spread around two buildings so we highly recommend trying to avoid making reservations on Mondays when this suits your interest! A visit to Makassar requires a visit to the old harbour; the main gateway for centuries, Makassar Harbour has been the focal point for all trading between the East and West for centuries. A collection of traditional, wooden schooners, called Phinisi or Bugis are used, in a more modern version, for sailing the waters. Excellent photo opportunities await, once you follow your guide as he explains how these boats played an essential role in Indonesian maritime history. We end the morning with a stop at the Clara Bundts where a nice collection of shells and orchids can be admired before heading back to your Makassar overnight address.