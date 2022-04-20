You won't have seen Bali if you haven't fully explored south Bali. The island's capital, Denpasar, sprawls in all directions from the centre with traditional markets, busy malls, great eating and lashings of Balinese history and culture, even as it threatens to absorb Seminyak, Kuta and Sanur.

The Bukit Peninsula (the southern part of south Bali) has multiple personalities. In the east, Tanjung Benoa is a beach-fronted playground of package resorts while Nusa Dua attempts to bring order out of chaos with an insulated pasture of five-star hotels. The south coast sees posh cliff-side resorts, but the west side is where the real action is. Small coves and beaches dotted with edgy guesthouses and luxe eco-resorts enjoy a cool vibe and fab surfing.

To the east, Nusa Penida dominates the horizon, but in its lee you'll find Nusa Lembongan, the ultimate island escape from the island of Bali.