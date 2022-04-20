Pete Seaward

South Bali & the Islands

You won't have seen Bali if you haven't fully explored south Bali. The island's capital, Denpasar, sprawls in all directions from the centre with traditional markets, busy malls, great eating and lashings of Balinese history and culture, even as it threatens to absorb Seminyak, Kuta and Sanur.

The Bukit Peninsula (the southern part of south Bali) has multiple personalities. In the east, Tanjung Benoa is a beach-fronted playground of package resorts while Nusa Dua attempts to bring order out of chaos with an insulated pasture of five-star hotels. The south coast sees posh cliff-side resorts, but the west side is where the real action is. Small coves and beaches dotted with edgy guesthouses and luxe eco-resorts enjoy a cool vibe and fab surfing.

To the east, Nusa Penida dominates the horizon, but in its lee you'll find Nusa Lembongan, the ultimate island escape from the island of Bali.

Explore South Bali & the Islands

  • Pura Luhur Ulu Watu

    This important temple is perched precipitously on the southwestern tip of the peninsula, atop sheer cliffs that drop straight into the ceaseless surf…

  • Jimbaran Fish Market

    A popular morning stop on a Bukit peninsula amble, this fish market is smelly, lively and frenetic – watch where you step. Brightly painted boats bob…

  • Jimbaran Beach

    One of Bali’s best beaches, Jimbaran’s 4km-long arc of sand is mostly clean and there is no shortage of places to get a snack, drink or seafood dinner, or…

  • M

    Museum Le Mayeur

    Artist Adrien-Jean Le Mayeur de Merpres (1880–1958) arrived in Bali in 1932, and married the beautiful Legong dancer Ni Polok three years later, when she…

  • P

    Pasifika Museum

    When groups from nearby resorts aren’t around, you’ll probably have this large museum to yourself. A collection of art from Pacific Ocean cultures spans…

  • P

    Pura Dalem Penetaran Ped

    The important temple of Pura Dalem Penetaran Ped is near the beach at Ped, 3.5km east of Toyapakeh. It houses a shrine for the demon Jero Gede Macaling…

  • B

    Beachfront Walk

    Sanur’s beachfront walk was the first in Bali and has been delighting locals and visitors alike from day one. More than 4km long, it curves past resorts,…

  • B

    Bajra Sandhi Monument

    The centrepiece to a popular park, this huge monument is as big as its name. Inside the vaguely Borobudur-like structure are dioramas tracing Bali’s…

  • Museum Negeri Propinsi Bali

    Think of this as the British Museum or the Smithsonian of Balinese culture. It's all here, but unlike those world-class institutions, you have to work at…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Bali & the Islands.

