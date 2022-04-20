Shop
Once the domain of shack-staying surfers, Nusa Lembongan has hit the big time. Yes, you can still get a simple room with a view of the surf breaks and the gorgeous sunsets, but now you can also stay in a boutique hotel and have a fabulous meal.
This beautiful bay, unofficially named Mushroom Bay after the mushroom corals offshore, has a crescent of bright white beach. By day, the tranquillity can…
The beach here, a mostly lovely arc of white sand with clear blue water, has views across to Gunung Agung in Bali. The pleasant seawall walkway is ideal…
The long, straight beach is usually lapped by small waves at this remote-feeling spot where, unfortunately, some guesthouses have built seawalls below the…
Down a lane, on the southwestern side of the island, Dream Beach is a 150m-deep pocket of white sand with pounding surf and pretty azure waters. From the…
At the north end of town where the island's main road passes, you can ascend a long stone staircase to Pura Puseh, the village temple. It has great views…
Pura Segara and its enormous banyan tree are the site of frequent ceremonies.
Look for the enormous sacred tree amid Pura Segara.
A metal-legged landmark at the north end of the island.
