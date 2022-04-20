Nusa Lembongan

Jungutbatu village.

Overview

Once the domain of shack-staying surfers, Nusa Lembongan has hit the big time. Yes, you can still get a simple room with a view of the surf breaks and the gorgeous sunsets, but now you can also stay in a boutique hotel and have a fabulous meal.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Indonesia. Bali. Nusa Lembongan island. Beach of Mushroom Bay.

    Pantai Tanjung Sanghyang

    Nusa Lembongan

    This beautiful bay, unofficially named Mushroom Bay after the mushroom corals offshore, has a crescent of bright white beach. By day, the tranquillity can…

  • Jungutbatu village.

    Jungutbatu Beach

    Nusa Lembongan

    The beach here, a mostly lovely arc of white sand with clear blue water, has views across to Gunung Agung in Bali. The pleasant seawall walkway is ideal…

  • Pantai Selegimpak

    Pantai Selegimpak

    Nusa Lembongan

    The long, straight beach is usually lapped by small waves at this remote-feeling spot where, unfortunately, some guesthouses have built seawalls below the…

  • Dream Beach

    Dream Beach

    Nusa Lembongan

    Down a lane, on the southwestern side of the island, Dream Beach is a 150m-deep pocket of white sand with pounding surf and pretty azure waters. From the…

  • Pura Puseh

    Pura Puseh

    Nusa Lembongan

    At the north end of town where the island's main road passes, you can ascend a long stone staircase to Pura Puseh, the village temple. It has great views…

  • Pura Segara

    Pura Segara

    Nusa Lembongan

    Pura Segara and its enormous banyan tree are the site of frequent ceremonies.

  • Sacred Tree

    Sacred Tree

    Nusa Lembongan

    Look for the enormous sacred tree amid Pura Segara.

  • Lighthouse

    Lighthouse

    Nusa Lembongan

    A metal-legged landmark at the north end of the island.

