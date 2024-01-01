Dream Beach

Nusa Lembongan

Down a lane, on the southwestern side of the island, Dream Beach is a 150m-deep pocket of white sand with pounding surf and pretty azure waters. From the right angle it looks lovely – until you see the ugly hotel that's been built over one end. It also gets unpleasantly crowded with day trippers.

Nearby Nusa Lembongan attractions

1. Sacred Tree

0.54 MILES

Look for the enormous sacred tree amid Pura Segara.

2. Pantai Tanjung Sanghyang

0.55 MILES

This beautiful bay, unofficially named Mushroom Bay after the mushroom corals offshore, has a crescent of bright white beach. By day, the tranquillity can…

3. Pura Puseh

0.61 MILES

At the north end of town where the island's main road passes, you can ascend a long stone staircase to Pura Puseh, the village temple. It has great views…

4. Pantai Selegimpak

0.73 MILES

The long, straight beach is usually lapped by small waves at this remote-feeling spot where, unfortunately, some guesthouses have built seawalls below the…

5. Blue Lagoon

1.22 MILES

Surges of stunning turquoise waves tumble into jagged black rock formations at this cliffside cove overlooking the Bandung Strait. Posted signs point to…

6. Pura Segara

1.29 MILES

Pura Segara and its enormous banyan tree are the site of frequent ceremonies.

7. Jungutbatu Beach

1.66 MILES

The beach here, a mostly lovely arc of white sand with clear blue water, has views across to Gunung Agung in Bali. The pleasant seawall walkway is ideal…

8. Lighthouse

2.24 MILES

A metal-legged landmark at the north end of the island.