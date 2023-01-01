Pantai Tanjung Sanghyang

This beautiful bay, unofficially named Mushroom Bay after the mushroom corals offshore, has a crescent of bright white beach. By day, the tranquillity can be disturbed by banana-boat riders or parasailers. Otherwise, this is a dream beach. The most interesting way to get here from Jungutbatu is to walk along the trail that starts from the southern end of the main beach and follows the coastline for a kilometre or so. Alternatively, take a boat or a motorbike from Jungutbatu.