Sanur Beach Bali

Many consider Sanur 'just right', as it lacks most of the hassles found to the west while maintaining a good mix of restaurants and bars that aren't all owned by resorts.

  Museum Le Mayeur

    Museum Le Mayeur

    Sanur

    Artist Adrien-Jean Le Mayeur de Merpres (1880–1958) arrived in Bali in 1932, and married the beautiful Legong dancer Ni Polok three years later, when she…

  Beachfront Walk

    Beachfront Walk

    Sanur

    Sanur’s beachfront walk was the first in Bali and has been delighting locals and visitors alike from day one. More than 4km long, it curves past resorts,…

  Sanur Beach

    Sanur Beach

    Sanur

    Sanur Beach curves in a southwesterly direction and stretches for more than 5km. It is mostly clean and overall quite serene – much like the town itself…

  Taman Festival Bali

    Taman Festival Bali

    Sanur

    One of the more unusual Bali attractions, Taman Festival Bali is an abandoned theme park about a 20-minute drive north of Sanur. Some say that the 8…

  Stone Pillar

    Stone Pillar

    Sanur

    The pillar, down a narrow lane to the left as you face Pura Belangjong, is Bali's oldest dated artefact and has ancient inscriptions recounting military…

  Bali Orchid Garden

    Bali Orchid Garden

    Sanur

    Orchids thrive in Bali's warm weather and rich volcanic soil. At this garden you can see thousands of orchids in a variety of settings. It's 3km north of…

  Grand Bali Beach Hotel

    Grand Bali Beach Hotel

    Sanur

    Built in the Sukarno-era, this vast hotel is now slowly fading away. Local leaders, properly horrified at its outsized bulk, imposed the famous rule that…

  Fishing Boats

    Fishing Boats

    Sanur

    Just south of the old Hyatt is a long area where multihued fishing boats are pulled ashore and repaired under the trees.

