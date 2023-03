One of the more unusual Bali attractions, Taman Festival Bali is an abandoned theme park about a 20-minute drive north of Sanur. Some say that the 8-hectare park closed its doors in 2000 after its $5 million laser equipment was struck by lightning, but it is more likely that the park closed due to the Asian economic crisis.

Today, the park is home to a variety of overgrown structures, including a man-made volcano and a crocodile pit.