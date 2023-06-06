Nusa Penida

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Woman near tree house, Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia

© Matteo Colombo / Getty Images

Overview

Just beginning to appear on visitor itineraries, Nusa Penida still awaits proper discovery. It's an untrammeled place that answers the question: what would Bali be like if tourists never came? There are just a handful of formal activities and sights; instead, you go to Nusa Penida to explore and relax, to adapt to the slow rhythm of life here.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pura Dalem Penetaran Ped

    Pura Dalem Penetaran Ped

    Nusa Penida

    The important temple of Pura Dalem Penetaran Ped is near the beach at Ped, 3.5km east of Toyapakeh. It houses a shrine for the demon Jero Gede Macaling…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Nusa Penida with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.