© Matteo Colombo / Getty Images
Just beginning to appear on visitor itineraries, Nusa Penida still awaits proper discovery. It's an untrammeled place that answers the question: what would Bali be like if tourists never came? There are just a handful of formal activities and sights; instead, you go to Nusa Penida to explore and relax, to adapt to the slow rhythm of life here.
Nusa Penida
The important temple of Pura Dalem Penetaran Ped is near the beach at Ped, 3.5km east of Toyapakeh. It houses a shrine for the demon Jero Gede Macaling…
