This small island south of Pulau Tidore is famed for its attractive, simple pottery. Speedboats to Pulau Mare can be chartered in Seli (100,000Rp).
Pulau Mare
North Maluku
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.76 MILES
Gamalama's volcanic cone dominates Ternate, rising to 1721m. Major eruptions in 1775 and 1840 wreaked havoc on the island. Gamalama still spews out lava,…
16.54 MILES
A tiny, beautifully situated fort surrounded by a vivid tropical garden, Benteng Tolukko was the first Portuguese stronghold on Ternate (dating back to…
Aketajawe-Lolobata National Park
26.29 MILES
Established in 2004, this national park is especially interesting for birdwatchers, who can spot rare kingfishers, goshawks and crows, as well as many…
20.61 MILES
A couple of kilometres past Sulamadaha, a lane runs right off the highway down to the secluded stilted village of Jikomalamo. There are some small sandy…
19.11 MILES
Beyond the village of Takome, a paved lane off the road climbs to the rim of Danau Tolire Besar. Startlingly sheer cliffs plummet down to the lugubriously…
6.24 MILES
No less spectacular than its nearby twin, Benteng Tahula, Torre was built by the Spanish in the early 17th century. Broken lava flows, vivid tropical…
5.79 MILES
A legacy of Spain's short-lived presence in Tidore, this early 17th-century fort is well preserved, with orderly market gardens within and spectacular…
11.07 MILES
A three-minute speedboat hop from Rum, Pulau Maitara's clear waters are fine for snorkelling and swimming but watch out for the numerous sea urchins.
Nearby North Maluku attractions
3.88 MILES
Down on Tidore's southern coast, slender and small Pantai Kajoli is the island's best strip of white sand.
5.79 MILES
A legacy of Spain's short-lived presence in Tidore, this early 17th-century fort is well preserved, with orderly market gardens within and spectacular…
6.24 MILES
No less spectacular than its nearby twin, Benteng Tahula, Torre was built by the Spanish in the early 17th century. Broken lava flows, vivid tropical…
6.27 MILES
Around 200m north of Benteng Tahula, the Sonyine Malige Sultan’s Memorial Museum displays the sultan’s throne and giant spittoons, plus the royal crown…
11.07 MILES
A three-minute speedboat hop from Rum, Pulau Maitara's clear waters are fine for snorkelling and swimming but watch out for the numerous sea urchins.
11.54 MILES
The beach itself isn't special, but the modest hot-spring pool here draws a crowd of locals.
13.07 MILES
The 1540 Benteng Kalamata is dramatically situated on the waterfront 1km southwest of Bastiong, staring down Ternate's old foe, Tidore. You can wander the…
13.49 MILES
Danau Laguna is a pleasant, spring-fed bowl lake with a lushly forested perimeter. When viewed from above (take the steep lane to the west of the lagoon),…