Pulau Mare

North Maluku

This small island south of Pulau Tidore is famed for its attractive, simple pottery. Speedboats to Pulau Mare can be chartered in Seli (100,000Rp).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gunung Api Gamalama

    Gunung Api Gamalama

    16.76 MILES

    Gamalama's volcanic cone dominates Ternate, rising to 1721m. Major eruptions in 1775 and 1840 wreaked havoc on the island. Gamalama still spews out lava,…

  • Benteng Tolukko

    Benteng Tolukko

    16.54 MILES

    A tiny, beautifully situated fort surrounded by a vivid tropical garden, Benteng Tolukko was the first Portuguese stronghold on Ternate (dating back to…

  • Aketajawe-Lolobata National Park

    Aketajawe-Lolobata National Park

    26.29 MILES

    Established in 2004, this national park is especially interesting for birdwatchers, who can spot rare kingfishers, goshawks and crows, as well as many…

  • Jikomalamo

    Jikomalamo

    20.61 MILES

    A couple of kilometres past Sulamadaha, a lane runs right off the highway down to the secluded stilted village of Jikomalamo. There are some small sandy…

  • Danau Tolire Besar

    Danau Tolire Besar

    19.11 MILES

    Beyond the village of Takome, a paved lane off the road climbs to the rim of Danau Tolire Besar. Startlingly sheer cliffs plummet down to the lugubriously…

  • Benteng Torre

    Benteng Torre

    6.24 MILES

    No less spectacular than its nearby twin, Benteng Tahula, Torre was built by the Spanish in the early 17th century. Broken lava flows, vivid tropical…

  • Benteng Tahula

    Benteng Tahula

    5.79 MILES

    A legacy of Spain's short-lived presence in Tidore, this early 17th-century fort is well preserved, with orderly market gardens within and spectacular…

  • Pulau Maitara

    Pulau Maitara

    11.07 MILES

    A three-minute speedboat hop from Rum, Pulau Maitara's clear waters are fine for snorkelling and swimming but watch out for the numerous sea urchins.

