A tiny, beautifully situated fort surrounded by a vivid tropical garden, Benteng Tolukko was the first Portuguese stronghold on Ternate (dating back to 1512). It's better preserved than the town's two other benteng, inviting a stroll on the cramped battlements for yet another stunning view across to Tidore and Halmahera. If it's locked, knock on the door of the family home next door; they have the key.