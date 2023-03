A slender black-sand beach with heavy swells and sadly ruined coral, Sulamadaha is a popular local hangout at weekends. There are fine views across to the offshore volcanic cone of Pulau Hiri, the last step of the Sultan of Ternate and his family’s Sound of Music–style escape from Ternate during WWII.

Public longboats cross to Pulau Hiri (10,000Rp per person) from a cove 800m east of the beach.