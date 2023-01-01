Known to the Portuguese as Fort Malayo, the Dutch-built Benteng Oranye, which dates from the early 17th century, is a sprawling, largely ruinous complex inhabited by goats, rusted cannons and a few army families. Once home to the Dutch governor, it's now overgrown, neglected and (in parts) unsympathetically concreted. You can still wander some sections of cannon-topped bastion, accessed through a restored gateway arch. Sadly, there's little evidence the fort is being looked after.