It's hardly the Hagia Sophia, and the seaward minarets have been reclaimed by the sea (only the crumbled footings remain), but this concrete-and-tile mosque dominates the central foreshore of Kota Ternate, and has been listed amongst the most impressive mosques in all Indonesia. Its architectural highlight is the centralised dome, covered in the repeating name of Allah highlighted in Arabic calligraphy.

Non-Muslims can visit outside prayer times.