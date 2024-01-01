This long black-sand beach, fringed by palms and facing a wide bay, makes a pleasant excursion from Jailolo but be careful of currents when swimming. The ride here takes you through a mix of Christian and Muslim villages where you can see thatched traditional houses, known as rumah adat.
Pantai Marimbati
North Maluku
