Malang
With leafy, colonial-era boulevards and a breezy climate, Malang moves at a far more leisurely pace than the regional capital, Surabaya. It’s a cultured city with several important universities, and is home to a large student population. The central area is not too large and is quite walkable.
Established by the Dutch colonizers in the closing decades of the 18th century, Malang earned its first fortunes from coffee, which flourished on the surrounding hillsides. Today, the city’s colonial architecture is quickly disappearing behind the homogeneous facades of more modern developments, but there’s still much to admire for now.
With a number of Hindu temples and sights outside the city, Malang makes an ideal base to explore this intriguing corner of East Java.
- HHotel Tugu Malang
Malang’s most impressive museum isn’t actually a museum at all, but a hotel: the boutique, four-star Hotel Tugu Malang, a showcase for its owner, arguably…
- JJalan Besar Ijen
Malang has some wonderful colonial architecture. Just northwest of the centre, Jl Besar Ijen is Malang’s millionaires' row, a boulevard lined with elegant…
- KKampung Warni Widi
A local initiative to beautify Malang's ramshackle, high-density kampung are these whimsical multicoloured neighbourhoods that have been transformed into…
- BBalai Kota
Close to the city centre, the Balai Kota is an immense Dutch administrative building, built in a hybrid of Dutch and Indonesian architectural styles with…
- PPasar Besar
Malang's largest public market. Expect fruit, beef, fish and more, much more. Busiest in the morning, it's worth a trawl for the people-watching as much…
- PPasar Bunga
The flower market, Pasar Bunga, is pleasantly sited around a river valley and is the place to stroll in the morning.
- GGreat Mosque Jami Malang
Malang's central mosque is a pincushion of minarets that overlooks one end of the alun-alun (main square).
- EEng An Kiong Chinese Temple
For those who love wafting incense, flickering candles and the rituals associated with Chinese belief systems.
- GGereja Maria Bundel Karmel
A historic Catholic church, founded in the colonial days, but with a still-devoted local congregation.
