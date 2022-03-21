Getty Images/iStockphoto

Malang

With leafy, colonial-era boulevards and a breezy climate, Malang moves at a far more leisurely pace than the regional capital, Surabaya. It’s a cultured city with several important universities, and is home to a large student population. The central area is not too large and is quite walkable.

Established by the Dutch colonizers in the closing decades of the 18th century, Malang earned its first fortunes from coffee, which flourished on the surrounding hillsides. Today, the city’s colonial architecture is quickly disappearing behind the homogeneous facades of more modern developments, but there’s still much to admire for now.

With a number of Hindu temples and sights outside the city, Malang makes an ideal base to explore this intriguing corner of East Java.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Malang.

  • See

    Hotel Tugu Malang

    Malang’s most impressive museum isn’t actually a museum at all, but a hotel: the boutique, four-star Hotel Tugu Malang, a showcase for its owner, arguably…

  • See

    Jalan Besar Ijen

    Malang has some wonderful colonial architecture. Just northwest of the centre, Jl Besar Ijen is Malang’s millionaires' row, a boulevard lined with elegant…

  • See

    Kampung Warni Widi

    A local initiative to beautify Malang's ramshackle, high-density kampung are these whimsical multicoloured neighbourhoods that have been transformed into…

  • See

    Balai Kota

    Close to the city centre, the Balai Kota is an immense Dutch administrative building, built in a hybrid of Dutch and Indonesian architectural styles with…

  • See

    Pasar Besar

    Malang's largest public market. Expect fruit, beef, fish and more, much more. Busiest in the morning, it's worth a trawl for the people-watching as much…

  • See

    Pasar Bunga

    The flower market, Pasar Bunga, is pleasantly sited around a river valley and is the place to stroll in the morning.

  • See

    Great Mosque Jami Malang

    Malang's central mosque is a pincushion of minarets that overlooks one end of the alun-alun (main square).

  • See

    Eng An Kiong Chinese Temple

    For those who love wafting incense, flickering candles and the rituals associated with Chinese belief systems.

  • See

    Gereja Maria Bundel Karmel

    A historic Catholic church, founded in the colonial days, but with a still-devoted local congregation.

