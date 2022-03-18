Seemingly scattered haphazardly around the hills near Lore Lindu National Park are some 400 ancient stone megaliths of unknown origin that might be over…
Central Sulawesi
Almost abandoned by tourism due to a period of religious violence, Central Sulawesi is now back on the map for travellers moving between the Togean Islands and Tana Toraja.
Settlements on the shores of Danau Poso are an ideal place to break up a long bus ride. Tranquil Tentena is the easiest place to arrange treks into the Lore Lindu National Park, which is filled with mysterious megaliths and has a wildlife-rich jungle. Those with the time and a nose for anthropology should head to Morowali Nature Reserve to seek out the Wana people, while beach bums can laze around on the white sands of Tanjung Karang near Palu.
In September 2018, a violent earthquake hit this region, sending a devastating tsunami into Palu Bay. Though the recovery of the city and immediately affected regions is ongoing, the area can still be used by tourists for transit, and conditions will continue to improve.
Explore Central Sulawesi
- BBada Valley
- TTaman Nasional Kepulauan Togean
Togean Islands National Park was gazetted in 2004, and in 2017 was declared a tourism area of national significance. The park encompasses 3400 sq km of…
- BBehoa Valley
The valley around Bariri village is littered with megalithic objects, including statues of human forms as well as massive kalamba (stone pots) and tutu'na…
- AAir Terjun Saluopa
If you have wheels you can visit this impressive, powerful waterfall that drops in stages through rainforest, 15km west of Tentena. The falls are a…
- MMuseum Sulawesi Tengah
This exceptionally good museum has cultural artefacts from the area's indigenous peoples. Unfortunately only half the signs are in English, but there are…
- AAir Terjun Piala & Laumarang
Two impressive waterfalls up the canyon northwest of Luwuk make a fine afternoon excursion. Piala requires ducking under a fence at the aqueduct which may…
- EEel Traps
Tentena’s pretty covered 210m bridge marks where Danau Poso (Lake Poso) ends and Sungai Poso (Poso River) begins its journey to the coast. V-shaped eel…
- TTanjung Api
The 42-sq-km Tanjung Api (Fire Cape) is home to anoa (pygmy buffalo), babi rusa (wild deer-like pigs), crocodiles, snakes and maleo birds, but most people…
- DDanau Mariona
Fascinating freaks of evolution, the jellyfish that have long floated in this lake without predators have gradually lost their ability to sting, making…
