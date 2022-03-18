Almost abandoned by tourism due to a period of religious violence, Central Sulawesi is now back on the map for travellers moving between the Togean Islands and Tana Toraja.

Settlements on the shores of Danau Poso are an ideal place to break up a long bus ride. Tranquil Tentena is the easiest place to arrange treks into the Lore Lindu National Park, which is filled with mysterious megaliths and has a wildlife-rich jungle. Those with the time and a nose for anthropology should head to Morowali Nature Reserve to seek out the Wana people, while beach bums can laze around on the white sands of Tanjung Karang near Palu.

In September 2018, a violent earthquake hit this region, sending a devastating tsunami into Palu Bay. Though the recovery of the city and immediately affected regions is ongoing, the area can still be used by tourists for transit, and conditions will continue to improve.