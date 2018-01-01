Bali, Flores & Komodo Explorer

If you’re looking to get in three of the Indonesian islands on a trip that combines proven highlights with off-the-beaten-path gems, you’re in the right place. Komodo is obviously well-known for its dragons (gigantic lizards, really, but who’s nit-picking?), but there’s so much more to the island – and neighbouring Flores – than just massive fauna. And when it comes to Bali – an island steeped in culture, excellent food, and talented artists – there are near-limitless pristine beaches, temples, and jungles to explore. With your accommodation and transport arranged by CEOs, this well-packed adventure offers up the perfect blend of the highlights and free time.