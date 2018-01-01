Welcome to Gunung Batur Area
Top experiences in Gunung Batur Area
Gunung Batur Area activities
Classic Bali
From pristine beaches to temples surrounded by jungle, Bali is a land loaded with cultural and natural highlights. This well-packed adventure offers up the perfect blend of the must-sees with free time to get off the beaten path – where the people you'll encounter are just as likely to be memorable locals as other travellers. With its excellent food, artists, and culture, there's more to this beloved island than just getting a little extra sun.
Classic Bali & Lombok
Snorkel the warm tropical waters and watch Balinese shadow puppets dance in the night. Marvel at floating palaces and temples. Experience the best of Bali and Lombok on this adventure, offering you the perfect combination of guided excursions and free time to explore these fascinating islands at your own pace. Cool your heels in secluded waterfall pools and relax in the laid-back Gili Islands. Our CEOs will bring you off the beaten path, where you’ll meet these islands' locals and gain insight into a completely different way of life.
Indonesia Java, Bali & Lombok
Yeah, we’ve seen you perusing the Bali, Lombok, and Java trips and thinking, “Why don’t they just put all three of them together?” Here you go: All the natural splendour, bustling cities, remote villages and exotic wildlife of Indonesia’s most popular territories in one convenient, 22-day bundle. Explore the volcanoes of Yogyakarta, endless rainforests, the rugged and untouched beauty of Lombok, bustling Jakarta, and blissful Sanur’s white-sand beaches. The adventure of a lifetime is out there. Sometimes, all you have to do is ask.
Islands of Indonesia
Got a hankering to see five Indonesian islands? On Komodo, you’ll spot the eponymous dragons and on Flores you'll soak up the beautiful scenery and make friends with the denizens of Ngada village. And there’s so much more waiting for you on Bali and Lombok: Visiting tobacco plantations of Tetebatu, climbing towering volcanoes, and digging your feet into the white sand of pristine beaches in Gili Islands. With hotels, transport, and a number of included activities arranged by our CEOs, this adventure still allows plenty of free time to create your own highlights.
Indonesia Encompassed
Indonesia is a busy place, and not just because it’s one of the most densely-populated places on Earth. Blessed with rich jungles, imposing volcanoes, and mile upon mile of gorgeous beachfront, it’s not surprising that 135 million people live here full-time. On this 29-day trip, you’ll get to experience what they live every day – Bandung, which feels more European than some cities in Europe; Yogyakarta’s volcanic landscapes; Bali’s pristine beaches; and far more than we can possibly get into here. Need more details? Come find 'em. Don’t worry, we’ll wait...
Bali, Flores & Komodo Explorer
If you’re looking to get in three of the Indonesian islands on a trip that combines proven highlights with off-the-beaten-path gems, you’re in the right place. Komodo is obviously well-known for its dragons (gigantic lizards, really, but who’s nit-picking?), but there’s so much more to the island – and neighbouring Flores – than just massive fauna. And when it comes to Bali – an island steeped in culture, excellent food, and talented artists – there are near-limitless pristine beaches, temples, and jungles to explore. With your accommodation and transport arranged by CEOs, this well-packed adventure offers up the perfect blend of the highlights and free time.