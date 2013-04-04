Welcome to Agra
Agra straddles a large bend along the holy Yamuna River. The fort and the Taj, 2km apart, both overlook the river on different parts of the bend. The main train and bus stations are a few kilometres southwest.
Take a private tour of several antique structures of Agra, a city on the banks of the Yamuna River. Private pickup will take you from Delhi approximately four hours to Agra. Stop first at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Agra Fort, a treasure house of Mughal architecture.This 94-acre (34-hectare) brick fort dates back to 1080 AD and has seen many battles and undergone major renovations. Witness the interesting fusion of Hindu and Islamic influences on its construction and decor as you walk inside the fort with your guide and learn about the different functions of the buildings including the Moti Masjid (Pearl Fort), Diwan-i-Khas (Hall of Private Audience), Diwan-i-Am (Hall of Public Audience), Sheesh Mahal (Mirror Palace) and more.Head to the Taj-Mahal, India’s most iconic building and a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site. Along the way, stop at a popular restaurant for traditional Indian eats.Spanning an area of about 1,000 acres (400 hectares), this majestic architectural wonder offers incredible sights. On your guided tour, admire the structure’s magnificent construction, the intricate exterior and interior decor, the beautiful garden and the outlying red-sandstone buildings. Its most predominant structure, the white-domed marble mausoleum, was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved third wife, Mumtaz Mahal, and combines Persian, Turkish and Indian architectural styles.Finally, visit the Tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah, situated on the opposite bank of the Yamuna from the Taj Mahal and commonly known as the Baby Taj. Built between 1622 and 1628 by Empress Nur Jahan for her father, the mausoleum is often described as a jewel box. Admire the trellis work and precious stone inlay as you listen to your guide’s commentary and learn about the strong Persian influence on the tomb’s design—the first in India entirely made out of marble.At the end of private tour, sit back and relax on the drive back to Delhi.
Get picked up from either the airport or your Delhi hotel at 2:30am in order to reach the Taj Mahal at dawn. Travel in a private vehicle to Agra, around a 3-hour drive away via the Yamuna Express Highway. On arrival in Agra, meet your local tour guide and begin a sunrise tour of the world-famous Taj Mahal, built by a great emperor in memory of his beloved wife.Please note: the Taj Mahal is closed every Friday After your tour, enjoy an included buffet breakfast in a 4/5 star hotel before moving on to yet another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Agra Fort. Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 CE, this large fort is made of red sandstone, and its elegant buildings reflect the synthesis of Hindu and Central Asian architectural styles. Its maze of courtyards, mosques, and private chambers echo the story of the Mughal Empire. Next, enjoy some shopping in Agra, which is known for its unique handicrafts made of marble with soft-stone inlay work. The city’s other major handicraft products besides inlay work are leather, brass, carpets, jewelry, and embroidery work. At around 1pm, enjoy a lunch break at one of the best local restaurants in the city (at your own expense). After a memorable day, you will be driven back to Delhi, arriving by 5pm, where you will be dropped off at your hotel or the airport.
Day 1: New Delhi - AgraBegin your trip meeting your guide at the airport, railway station, hotel, or elsewhere in Delhi at 9am. Spend about three hours visiting Qutb Minar, Lotus Temple, and India Gate, learning about these monuments from your guide, and drive by Parliament House, President's Palace, and the secretariat buildings. There will be time for lunch at a local restaurant and then you’ll set off for the three-hour drive to your five-star Agra hotel.Overnight stay at Hotel Jaypee Palace or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 2: Agra - Fatehpur Sikri - Jaipur (breakfast included)Watch the sun rise over the Taj Mahal as your guide shares its history as a tomb built by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan in 1630 to enshrine his wife. Enjoy breakfast at your hotel and then spend two hours visiting Agra Fort as your guide reveals the marvels of its palaces, balconies, and gardens. From Agra Fort, make the five-hour journey to your five-star Jaipur hotel, visiting Fatehpur Sikri on the way, to admire the architectural wonder built for Mughal emperor Akbar as his home and empire’s capital from 1571 to 1585.Overnight stay at Hotel Holiday Inn or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 3: Jaipur (breakfast included)After breakfast, travel to Amber Fort, the capital of Rajasthan until 1728, and follow your guide on a two-hour tour of its palaces, squares, and monuments. Head down the hill to Jal Mahal, a palace floating on Man Sagar Lake, for a photo opportunity. There will be time for lunch and then you’ll spend two hours exploring Maharaja’s City Palace, then head to Jantar Mantar, an observatory built by Rajput King Sawai Jai Singh, to explore for about one and a half hours. Drive past Hawa Mahal (Palace of Winds) before returning to your hotel.Overnight stay at Hotel Holiday Inn or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 4: Jaipur - Delhi (breakfast included)After breakfast, make the approximately five-hour journey back to Delhi or be dropped-off at Jaipur airport.
To begin your day trip to Agra, you will be collected from your Delhi hotel. As you travel the 124 miles (204 kilometers) to Agra you will be amazed by the colors and diversity of India displayed in everyday life.On arrival in Agra, your first stop is the sublimely beautiful Taj Mahal, built by Emperor Shah Jahan as a testament for his love for his wife Mumtaz Muhal. This World Heritage site is an architectural masterpiece, and the most remarkable legacy of the Mugal Empire that ruled over India for 200 years from the early 16th century. Your guide will enlighten you with stories from the Taj Mahal, tales of love, loss, tragedy and amazing architectural feats.Continue by road across the Yumuna River to the red sandstone Agra Fort, built by the great Mughal Emperor Akbar in the late 16th century. Your guide will lead you into the fort's massive walls and through a maze of buildings that form a city within a city. As you explore this magnificent Word Heritage site you will learn of its history and of the golden era of art, literature and architecture in India.Return to Delhi and to your hotel by road. Please note the journey between Delhi and Agra will take between four and five hours.IMPORTANT NOTE: The length of the trip can vary depending on the unpredictable traffic conditions, so plese be prepared for a long day.
Please read the Itinerary section for details on your Golden Triangle tour from Delhi to Agra and Jaipur.
You will be picked-up from your Dehli hotel in a private car at 6 am for a 4-hour drive to Agra. Stop first at the UNESCO World Heritage- site and a treasured example of Mughal architecture, the 'Taj Mahal '. Taj Mahal is perhaps one of the most photographed monuments in the world. Visiting the fabled Taj Mahal at dawn, you will see magical reflections of the colorful sunrise and white marble building in the water. After Taj Mahal, you will travel to the massive Agra Fort. The elegant buildings here reflect an interesting synthesis of Hindu and Central Asian architectural styles. You will also explore a maze of courtyards, mosques & private chambers. After Agra Fort we will go for lunch and after that you can explore some local arts of Agra . Your tour ends here & at the end of your private tour, sit back and relax on the drive back to Delhi.Note : You can always change your pick up timing and ask for any special requirement as per your comfort . We are here to provide you the best of your journey in most comfortable manner .