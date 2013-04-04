Private Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in One Day from New Delhi

Take a private tour of several antique structures of Agra, a city on the banks of the Yamuna River. Private pickup will take you from Delhi approximately four hours to Agra. Stop first at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Agra Fort, a treasure house of Mughal architecture.This 94-acre (34-hectare) brick fort dates back to 1080 AD and has seen many battles and undergone major renovations. Witness the interesting fusion of Hindu and Islamic influences on its construction and decor as you walk inside the fort with your guide and learn about the different functions of the buildings including the Moti Masjid (Pearl Fort), Diwan-i-Khas (Hall of Private Audience), Diwan-i-Am (Hall of Public Audience), Sheesh Mahal (Mirror Palace) and more.Head to the Taj-Mahal, India’s most iconic building and a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site. Along the way, stop at a popular restaurant for traditional Indian eats.Spanning an area of about 1,000 acres (400 hectares), this majestic architectural wonder offers incredible sights. On your guided tour, admire the structure’s magnificent construction, the intricate exterior and interior decor, the beautiful garden and the outlying red-sandstone buildings. Its most predominant structure, the white-domed marble mausoleum, was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved third wife, Mumtaz Mahal, and combines Persian, Turkish and Indian architectural styles.Finally, visit the Tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah, situated on the opposite bank of the Yamuna from the Taj Mahal and commonly known as the Baby Taj. Built between 1622 and 1628 by Empress Nur Jahan for her father, the mausoleum is often described as a jewel box. Admire the trellis work and precious stone inlay as you listen to your guide’s commentary and learn about the strong Persian influence on the tomb’s design—the first in India entirely made out of marble.At the end of private tour, sit back and relax on the drive back to Delhi.