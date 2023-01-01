Sri Jambukeshwara Temple

Trichy (Tiruchirappalli)

Of Tamil Nadu's five Shiva elemental temples, Sri Jambukeshwara is dedicated to Shiva, Parvati and the medium of water. The liquid theme is realised in the central shrine (closed to non-Hindus), whose Shiva lingam reputedly issues a nonstop trickle of water. In the north part of the complex is a shrine dedicated to Akilandeswari, Jambukeshwara's consort. A good time to visit is around noon, when the temple elephant is involved in a procession between the two shrines.

If you're taking bus 1, ask for ‘Tiruvanakoil’; the temple is 350m east of the main road.

