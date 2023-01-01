Vijayalaya Cholisvaram

This small but stunning temple stands on a dramatically deserted rock slope 1km southwest of Narthamalai village (16km north of Pudukkottai). Reminiscent of the Shore Temple at Mamallapuram, without the crowds, it was probably built in the 8th or 9th century AD. Two (often locked) rock-cut shrines adorn the rock face behind, one with 12 impressively large reliefs of Vishnu. The Narthamalai turnoff is 7km south of Keeranur on the Trichy–Pudukkottai road; it's 2km west to Narthamalai itself.