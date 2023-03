The most impressive things about this fort, 20km south of Pudukkottai, are the massive boulders it's built on – it's just a wall enclosing an area about the size of a football field, with a lookout platform in the middle. The 360-degree views it offers are nice, though the entry fee seems steeper than the steps up to the viewpoint.

There's a rock-cut Shiva shrine up some metal stairs on the west side of the small hill.