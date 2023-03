Just 1km north of Kanyakumari, this peaceful ashram (offering a variety of yoga retreats) is the headquarters of spiritual organisation Vivekananda Kendra, devoted to carrying out Vivekananda's teachings. Its Vivekananda-focused 'Arise! Awake!' exhibition is worth a visit, as is the Ramayana Darshanam, and you can stroll to the sea past a beautiful lotus-pool-lined memorial to the swami.