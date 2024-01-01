Swami Vivekananda Wandering Monk Exhibition

In lovely leafy grounds, this excellent exhibition details Swami Vivekananda's wisdom, sayings, and encounters with the mighty and the lowly during his five years as a wandering monk around India from 1888 to 1893. Tickets also cover the Vivekananda-inspired 'Arise! Awake!' exhibition in Vivekanandapuram, 1km north of town.
