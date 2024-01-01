Ghat

Tamil Nadu

The shoreline around Kumari Amman Temple has a couple of bathing ghats where some worshippers immerse themselves.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Padmanabhapuram Palace

    Padmanabhapuram Palace

    19.39 MILES

    With a forest’s worth of intricately carved rosewood ceilings and polished-teak beams, this labyrinthine palace, 35km northwest of Kanyakumari, near the…

  • Vivekananda Memorial

    Vivekananda Memorial

    0.27 MILES

    Four hundred metres offshore is the rock where famous Hindu apostle Swami Vivekananda meditated from 25 to 27 December 1892, and decided to take his moral…

  • Kumari Amman Temple

    Kumari Amman Temple

    0.04 MILES

    The legends say the kanya (virgin) goddess Kumari, a manifestation of the Great Goddess Devi, single-handedly conquered demons and secured freedom for the…

  • Vivekanandapuram

    Vivekanandapuram

    0.88 MILES

    Just 1km north of Kanyakumari, this peaceful ashram (offering a variety of yoga retreats) is the headquarters of spiritual organisation Vivekananda Kendra…

  • Thiruvalluvar Statue

    Thiruvalluvar Statue

    0.22 MILES

    Looking like an Indian Colossus of Rhodes, the towering statue on the smaller island next to the Vivekananda Memorial is of the ancient Tamil poet…

  • 'Arise! Awake!' Exhibition

    'Arise! Awake!' Exhibition

    0.88 MILES

    In calming ashram grounds 1km north of town, this illustrated display takes you through major events in Vivekanada's life. It's included on your ticket to…

  • Ramayana Darshanam

    Ramayana Darshanam

    0.88 MILES

    This grand building with a golden roof houses an illustrated exhibit on the Ramayana, a room dedicated to Bharat Mata (India itself as the Mother Goddess)…

