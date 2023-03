Looking like an Indian Colossus of Rhodes, the towering statue on the smaller island next to the Vivekananda Memorial is of the ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. The work of more than 5000 sculptors, it was erected in 2000 and honours the poet’s 133-chapter work Thirukural – hence its height of exactly 133ft (40.5m). Tides permitting, Vivekananda Memorial ferries (₹50 return) continue to Thiruvalluvar.