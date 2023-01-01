Vivekananda Memorial

Four hundred metres offshore is the rock where famous Hindu apostle Swami Vivekananda meditated from 25 to 27 December 1892, and decided to take his moral message beyond India’s shores. A two-mandapa 1970 memorial to Vivekananda reflects temple architectural styles from across India. The lower mandapa contains what's believed to be goddess Kumari's footprint. With the constant tourist crowds this brings, Vivekananda would no doubt choose somewhere else to meditate today. Ferries shuttle out to the rock (₹50 return).