Completed in 1680, yellow-washed St Mary's Church was the first English church in Madras and is India's oldest surviving British-built church. Both Robert Clive (Clive of India) and Elihu Yale (of Yale University) were married here. Outside lie ancient gravestones, many removed from an even earlier cemetery. The neoclassical tower is an 18th-century addition.
