Built under the 8th-century Pallavas and unusually dedicated to Krishna (a form of Vishnu) as the charioteer Parthasarathy, this is one of Chennai's oldest temples. Most of its elaborate carvings, however, date from its 16th-century Vijayanagar expansion, including the fine stone-carved colonnade fronting the entrance. It's special for its shrines dedicated to five of the incarnations of Vishnu.