This stunning Buddhist complex is 40km west of Vizag and occupies a rocky outcrop about 300m long. Sankaram is also known by the names of its two parts, Bojjannakonda and Lingalakonda. Used by monks from the 2nd to 9th centuries AD, the outcrop is covered with rock-cut caves, stupas, ruins of monastery structures and reliefs of the Buddha and affords fabulous views over the surrounding rice paddies.

A private car from Vizag costs around ₹1700. Or take a frequent train (₹38, one hour), or bus (₹46, 1½ hours) from Vizag's RTC Complex, to Anakapalle, 3km away, and then an autorickshaw (₹140 return including waiting).