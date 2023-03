Kailasagiri Hill, rising above Beach Rd in the north of town, is a landscaped park with panoramic views and jogging tracks. You may want to avoid the cable car (one failed and injured several people in 2016). There's also a sculpture park, playgrounds, a toy train, a gargantuan marble Shiva and Parvati and several cafes. Bus 10K runs here from Ramakrishna Beach or an Uber/Ola taxi costs about ₹80.