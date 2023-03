Opened in 2017, this museum showcases a Soviet-era TU-142M aircraft that was used by the Indian military for 29 years (and 30,000 hours of accident-free flying). There's excellent information about the history of the plane and Indian aviation. You can enter the aircraft (though access to the cockpit may not be possible due to crowds) and your ticket includes an audio guide. You'll also find a VR gaming zone and cafe here.