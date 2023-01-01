Rushikonda Beach

Rushikonda, 10km north of town, has a wild beauty and is one of the nicest beaches on India's east coast. Swimming is officially prohibited (there have been drownings), but it's the best beach for a knee-high dip. Women should opt for modest beachwear. Weekends are busy and festive. Surfers and kayakers can rent decent boards and kayaks from local surf pioneer Melville Smythe, by the jet-ski hut.

You can reach Rushikonda by bus 900K from the train station or RTC Complex, or shared autorickshaws from Beach Rd (around ₹40/person).