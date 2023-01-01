Ramakrishna Beach

Ramakrishna (RK) Beach stretches 4km up the coast from the large port area in the south of town, overlooking the Bay of Bengal with its mammoth ships and brightly painted fishing boats. Its pedestrian promenade is great for strolling. Swimming is officially prohibited (and the sea polluted). On Sunday mornings the adjacent Beach Rd is closed to traffic (from 6am to 8am) in an initiative called 'Happy Streets', as cricket, zumba, football and basketball games replace the cars and buses.