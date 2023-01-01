Scenic Nakki Lake, the town’s focus, is one of Mt Abu’s biggest attractions. It’s so named because, according to legend, it was scooped out by a god using his nakh (nails). Some Hindus thus consider it a holy lake. It’s a pleasant 45-minute stroll around the perimeter – the lake is surrounded by hills, parks and strange rock formations. The best known, Toad Rock, looks like a toad about to hop into the lake.

The 14th-century Raghunath Temple stands near the lake’s southern shore. Boating here is popular.