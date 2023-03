At the northeast end of the Mt Abu plateau, 17km by the winding road from the town, rises 1722m-high Guru Shikhar, Rajasthan’s highest point. A road goes almost all the way to the summit and the Atri Rishi Temple, complete with a priest and distant, though often hazy, views. A popular spot, it’s a highlight of the RSRTC tour; if you decide to go it alone, a 4WD from Mt Abu will cost ₹800 return.