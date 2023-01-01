The white-clad people around town are studying at Brahma Kumaris Spiritual University. This organisation teaches that all religions lead to God and that the principles of each should be studied. The university’s aim is the establishment of universal peace through ‘the impartation of spiritual knowledge and training of easy raja yoga meditation’. For many, the teachings are intensely powerful; for others, it gives off a spooky New Age–sect vibe.
Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University
Mt Abu
