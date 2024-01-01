The highlight of this small, seldom-visited museum is the sculpture gallery, with works from the ancient town of Chandravati, 7km from Mt Abu, dating from the 6th to 12th centuries. Note the sculpture of the snake girl Vish Kanya breastfeeding a snake – something not to attempt at home. It also features a diorama illustrating local tribal life.
Government Museum
Mt Abu
Contact
Address
