Government Museum

Mt Abu

LoginSave

The highlight of this small, seldom-visited museum is the sculpture gallery, with works from the ancient town of Chandravati, 7km from Mt Abu, dating from the 6th to 12th centuries. Note the sculpture of the snake girl Vish Kanya breastfeeding a snake – something not to attempt at home. It also features a diorama illustrating local tribal life.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Delwara Temples

    Delwara Temples

    1.36 MILES

    These remarkable Jain temples are Mt Abu’s most remarkable attraction and feature some of India’s finest temple decoration. They predate the town of Mt…

  • Nakki Lake

    Nakki Lake

    0.39 MILES

    Scenic Nakki Lake, the town’s focus, is one of Mt Abu’s biggest attractions. It’s so named because, according to legend, it was scooped out by a god using…

  • Guru Shikhar

    Guru Shikhar

    6.06 MILES

    At the northeast end of the Mt Abu plateau, 17km by the winding road from the town, rises 1722m-high Guru Shikhar, Rajasthan’s highest point. A road goes…

  • Sunset Point

    Sunset Point

    1.14 MILES

    Sunset Point is a popular place to watch the brilliant setting sun. Hordes stroll out here every evening to catch the end of the day, the food stalls and…

  • Mt Abu Wildlife Sanctuary

    Mt Abu Wildlife Sanctuary

    0.83 MILES

    This 289-sq-km sanctuary covers much of the mountain plateau and surrounds the town of Mt Abu. It is home to leopards, deer, foxes and bears. Contact Mt…

  • Achaleshwar Mahandeva

    Achaleshwar Mahandeva

    3.98 MILES

    This fascinating, atmospheric Shiva temple, 8km northeast of Mt Abu in Achalgarh (off the road to Guru Shikhar), boasts a number of diverting features,…

  • Gaumukh Temple

    Gaumukh Temple

    1.96 MILES

    Down off the road to Abu Road, 8km south of Mt Abu town, a small stream flows from the mouth of a marble cow, giving this shrine its name (gaumukh means…

  • Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University

    Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University

    0.27 MILES

    The white-clad people around town are studying at Brahma Kumaris Spiritual University. This organisation teaches that all religions lead to God and that…

View more attractions

Nearby Mt Abu attractions

1. St Saviour’s Church

0.15 MILES

Northeast of the market area, this British-era church (c 1834) is passed on the way to the Delwara temples.

4. Raghunath Temple

0.28 MILES

The 14th-century Raghunath Temple stands near Nakki Lake’s southern shore.

5. Universal Peace Hall

0.35 MILES

Free tours are available at the Universal Peace Hall, including an introduction to the philosophy of the Brahma Kumaris.

6. Toad Rock

0.37 MILES

This natural rock formation is said to look like a toad sitting by the lake, about to hop in.

7. Nakki Lake

0.39 MILES

Scenic Nakki Lake, the town’s focus, is one of Mt Abu’s biggest attractions. It’s so named because, according to legend, it was scooped out by a god using…

8. Adhar Devi Temple

0.76 MILES

In the hills just north of town, about 1.5km from Nakki Lake, 360 steps lead up to this 15th-century temple dedicated to Durga and located in a natural…