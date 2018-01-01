Welcome to Jaisalmer
A city that has come back almost from the dead in the past half-century, Jaisalmer may be remote, but it’s certainly not forgotten – indeed it’s one of Rajasthan’s biggest tourist destinations.
Top experiences in Jaisalmer
Amazing hotels and hostels
Jaisalmer activities
Overnight stay in the Desert
Enjoy a complimentary hotel (or train station) pickup and transfer from your centrally located Cairns accommodations to the Desert. Departing from the city, you'll head to Kuldhara Village (ghost town) and the Cultural gypsy village to understand the life of the Desert. After exploring the Villages, you’ll head toward the great Thar Desert. Other sights during the Jeep include Desert national park and Barna village. With a guaranteed comfortable Camel safari, you can sit lean back and relax as you enjoy the incredible views of the desert. Your professional Camel guide will provide expert commentary as well the silent singing along the way. After the completion of your ride offer masala chai, indian chips and make the dinner open sky. around the camp fire they will entertain you with folk and local songs with music from plates and water bottles. we will accommodate you under the billion stars with cosy blankets and mattress to experience the real desert experience. next morning sunrise tea and breakfast and camel ride again and finish the camel safari at your hotel by jeep.
Private Full-Day City Tour of Jaisalmer
At 9am, your guide will pick you up from your accommodation or the train station in Jaisalmer. You will head to explore the honey-colored Jaisalmer Fort that emerges from the flat, dry desert sands and enjoy a walk through the maze of narrow streets in the city with ornately decorated havelis in yellow sandstone. The Salim Singh-Ki-Haveli and Patwon-Ki-Haveli are some of the most beautiful mansions with stone carving and latticework of breathtaking intricacy. The visit is followed by Gadisar Lake. Jaisalmer has been described as an ‘open air museum,’ and to enter its narrow cobbled lanes is a step back into another era. You also visit the impressive havelis which were once built by wealthy Jain merchants. Decorated with rich-carvings, stone inlays, ornamental lattice, tracery works and some of them are still in excellent condition. You will then break for lunch that will be provided at a local restaurant. After lunch, you will be transferred to Sam Sand Dunes and en route visit the ancient Temple of Lodurwa, Amar Sagar and Mool Sagar Complex built in 1815AD. The complex also houses a summer palace where some beautiful paintings and pictures are displayed.In the evening, enjoy a camel safari to discover the various sights, sounds, ruins and temples in and around Jaisalmer in an authentic and leisurely fashion with entertainment provided by folk performers. After a memorable day, you will be transferred back to your accommodation or preferred train station in Jaisalmer.
Private Half-Day Jaisalmer Morning Tour
Jaisalmer is nicknamed the ‘Golden City’ because of the golden sand dunes and the honey colored architectural monuments. The city is located at the Indian and Pakistani border in the great Thar Desert. Jaisalmer is a mixture of beautiful cultures and harsh weather where visitors can witness royal grandeur of a bygone era. This beautiful city is famous for its forts, Havelis, palaces, temples and museums.Your tour of Jaisalmer begins at your hotel by being picked up by your driver and tour guide. You will visit the famous Jaisalmer Fort, the Jain Temple and the Patwa Haveli. You will also walk around in the city to understand the culture and history.Then, you will visit the Gadisar Lake for boating and relaxing and have lunch at one of the the best restaurant in the city before being dropped back to your centrally located hotel.
Private Half-Day Tour of Golden Monuments in Jaisalmer
Once you are picked up from your centrally located hotel in Jaisalmer, you can start strolling around the beautiful city. Widely-known as the Golden city of India, Jaisalmer was founded by Raja Rawal Jaisal, a Bhatti Rajput emperor, in approximately 1156. You will begin at the Jaisalmer fort, exploring through the grandeur of this ancient city, learning the legends at the palace museum and understanding the dynasties that helped to built the monument.Explore the group of seven Jain temples located inside the Fort premises, dedicated to various Jain Tirthankars (hermits) and learn about the significance of each temple from your local guide. The walls of the temples are intricately carved in famous Dilwara style, prominent in the 12th century.Proceed to visit the palace museum, preserving the Rajasthani culture and presenting a rare glimpse of royalty. Walk past the bustling streets of the fort, still inhabited by more than 3000 locals. Walk to the neighbouring bazaars of Jaisalmer for a chilled glass of Lassi, a local delicacy and appreciate the glory of Golden city. Walk past the 300 year old Salim Singh Haveli, famed for its beautifully arched roof in the shape of a peacock.Walk ahead to the Patwon-ki-Haveli, one of Jaisalmer’s most prominent attractions, amazingly constructed with mirror work on the walls and ceilings and traditional paintings. Stroll around the area and head back to your hotel. En-route enjoy a quick stop at Tazia Tower, an alluring five-storied building, now converted into a museum storing antics from the golden era. Afterwards you will be dropped-off at your accommodation.
Jaisalmer Sunset Camel Ride with Dinner and Private Transfers
Begin your experience with a 3pm pickup from your hotel or the train station in Jaisalmer.Settle inside your private, air-conditioned vehicle and relax as you leave the ‘Golden City’ behind and travel west to the famous Sam Sand Dunes — a swathe of beautiful, silky dunes that stretches for around 1.2 miles (2 kilometers).On arrival, meet the camels in your convoy and clamber up into the saddle for your ride. Then, set off through the stark sands and pink-hued dunes as the sun starts to sink in the sky. Enjoy the views and stop to take photos of the stunning scenery, made even more magical by the setting sun.After your 2- to 3-hour camel trek, arrive at a desert camp at about 6:30pm for dinner. Take a seat and savor a delicious buffet dinner of Rajasthani cuisine by the flickering light of campfires and traditional mashaal torches.As you eat and take in the enchanting setting, enjoy live entertainment in the shape of folk music and traditional dancing displays.After dinner, relax on a private transfer back to Jaisalmer, where your experience ends with a drop-off at your hotel at about 9pm.Please note: this tour is seasonal and operates from October to March
3-Day Private Tour of Jaisalmer including Desert Camp Experience
Day 1: Jaisalmer: You will be picked up at your hotel in Jaisalmer at 9 am and transferred to a hotel for check-in. In the afternoon, you will go for a sightseeing tour of Jaisalmer. Visit the magnificent Jaisalmer fort, known as Golden fort. You will also see the palaces, havelis and temples inside the fort. In the evening, you can visit local markets in Jaisalmer and enjoy a night stay at your hotel.Day 2: Jaisalmer: After breakfast, visit Nathmal ji ki Haveli, Salim Singh ji ki Haveli and Patwon ki Haveli. Later, you will see Tazia tower and Gadisar Lake. In the evening, go for a unique experience in the Desert, where you will enjoy a photogenic sunset camel ride. Afterwards, you will have dinner and watch a folk dance program. You will stay overnight at desert camp in a tented accommodation.Day 3: Jaisalmer:After breakfast, you will checkout from the desert camp and explore Kuldhara, Amar Sagar & Badabagh. At the end of the tour, you will be transferred to your hotel.