Private Full-Day City Tour of Jaisalmer

At 9am, your guide will pick you up from your accommodation or the train station in Jaisalmer. You will head to explore the honey-colored Jaisalmer Fort that emerges from the flat, dry desert sands and enjoy a walk through the maze of narrow streets in the city with ornately decorated havelis in yellow sandstone. The Salim Singh-Ki-Haveli and Patwon-Ki-Haveli are some of the most beautiful mansions with stone carving and latticework of breathtaking intricacy. The visit is followed by Gadisar Lake. Jaisalmer has been described as an ‘open air museum,’ and to enter its narrow cobbled lanes is a step back into another era. You also visit the impressive havelis which were once built by wealthy Jain merchants. Decorated with rich-carvings, stone inlays, ornamental lattice, tracery works and some of them are still in excellent condition. You will then break for lunch that will be provided at a local restaurant. After lunch, you will be transferred to Sam Sand Dunes and en route visit the ancient Temple of Lodurwa, Amar Sagar and Mool Sagar Complex built in 1815AD. The complex also houses a summer palace where some beautiful paintings and pictures are displayed.In the evening, enjoy a camel safari to discover the various sights, sounds, ruins and temples in and around Jaisalmer in an authentic and leisurely fashion with entertainment provided by folk performers. After a memorable day, you will be transferred back to your accommodation or preferred train station in Jaisalmer.