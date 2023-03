Almost resembling a Gothic cathedral, this looks more like an emporium than a mere shop. It was a warehouse for saffron and musk, imported and sold at a handsome profit when there were enough wealthy people to buy. Its owner's name, meaning ‘beggar master’, is thought to identify him as Rajput chief Medini Ray, a powerful subject of the early-16th-century Khilji sultan Mahmud II.

It's an intriguing building with numerous rooms, spaces and arched doorways and niches.