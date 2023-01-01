Of course no museum can really re-create or translate the horrors that took place on that December night and in the days, months and years since, but the Remember Bhopal Museum pulls no punches with its graphic and moving exhibits depicting the Bhopal disaster. There are photos, personal belongings, video and over 50 audio recordings from survivors, doctors and forensic experts. Opened in 2014, it's run by a dedicated activist team with no official support.

It's located off Berasia Rd 3km north of Hamidia Rd. Turn left at its small sign on Berasia Rd, then left again after 250m.