Overnight Private Guided Tour of Theyyam from Kannur
Pick up from your hotel, bus or railway station in Kannur and transfer to the accommodation for check-in. Depending on your schedule and preference, you will be taken to the recommended Theyyam festival location. Different types of Theyyams are performed in one temple at different intervals on the same day. Usually night Theyyams takes place between 6pm-12pm and 3am-6am and the best time for day Theyyams is in the morning between 6am-5pm. There will one guide/driver accompanying you through the tour. Discuss with your guide to make the best out of this unique Theyyam experience! Theyyam – the form of worshiping gods, goddesses and legendary heroes is based on a rather simple concept; after suitable propitiatory rituals, the god or goddess belonging to a temple becomes temporally manifest in the body of an empowered man (the performer), thereby elevating him to a divine status. Theyyam ceremonies usually take place either within the precincts of a small shrine, usually called Kavu, Kazhakam, Muchilottu, Mundiya, Sthanam, or in the yard of an ancestral house. At times it could be performed in an open space with a temporary shrine called pathi.When the tour ends, you will be dropped off at your hotel, bus or railway station for your onward journey.
Private Tour: Experience Theyyam Ritual from Kannur
Your tour starts with pickup in Kannur for the journey to village temples (kavu) or ancestral HIndu homes where Theyyam is performed. Theyyam takes place as a part of annual temple festivals, and you can expect three to five different types of Theyyam at one temple. Witness the preparation of Theyyam costumes (photos are allowed), and then see the performances themselves, the important ritual part of event. You'll be able to rest at the temple or house before continuing to experience the other Theyyams performed in the same place and interacting with performers and villagers. If you select the afternoon departure time when booking, you might have an opportunity to see a fire Theyyam, only performed at night (depending on availability).Then return to Kannur to end your tour.
Private Full Day Tour of Kannur
At 8am, you will be picked from the Kannur bus or railway station or your hotel to start your village tour, which ends at Madayipara, a flat hillock, known for its beauty and biodiversity. After, proceed to visit Ezhimala hills where you will see the highest statue of Lord Hanuman (Monkey God). Then, you will be transported to Kavvayi Island, a beach on one side and backwater river on the other. You will have the opportunity to stop for lunch (at you own expense) and then experience village sightseeing through paddy fields and greenery. After, head to Parassinikadavu to visit a famous pilgrim centre in Kannur or the Parassinikadavu Snake Park. Return to your hotel or the Kannur bus station in the evening. If your visit is during the November to May time frame, this tour may also include viewing of a Theyyam performance.