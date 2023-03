In the village of Ambalavayal, 12km southwest from Sultanbatheri near the Edakkal Caves, this small but fascinating museum exhibits tools, weapons, pottery, carvings and other artefacts dating back to the 9th century, shedding light on Wayanad’s significant Adivasi population. Displays of note include Neolithic axes, 13th- to 14th-century hero stones and a fine stone-carved Rama from the Vijayanagar era.