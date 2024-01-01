An 11km drive east from Kalpetta, the Uravu nonprofit collective of 200 workers (most of them women) creates all sorts of artefacts from bamboo. You can visit the artists’ workshops, where they work on looms, painting and carving, and support their work by buying vases, lampshades, bangles and baskets – or even join a bamboo-craft workshop (₹1500).
Uravu
Northern Kerala
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.71 MILES
West of the Kabini River is the 643-sq-km wildlife sanctuary of Nagarhole National Park (pronounced nag-ar-hole-eh). The lush forests here are home to…
22.91 MILES
Thought to be one of the oldest temples on the subcontinent, Thirunelly Temple huddles beneath the Brahmagiri Hills 15km southwest of Tholpetty. Non…
7 MILES
These remote hilltop 'caves' – more accurately a small series of caverns – are celebrated for the ancient collection of petroglyphs in their top chamber,…
5.18 MILES
In the village of Ambalavayal, 12km southwest from Sultanbatheri near the Edakkal Caves, this small but fascinating museum exhibits tools, weapons,…
Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (Muthanga)
16.44 MILES
The location of the eastern entry gate to Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, accessible by two-hour jeep safari only.
Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (Tholpetty)
23.79 MILES
Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary can only be visited by two-hour jeep safari; this is the location of the reserve's northern gate.
10.28 MILES
Seemingly being allowed to collapse into oblivion, this ancient, partly ruined roadside Jain temple displays fine stone carvings backed by lush greenery…
8.63 MILES
The 13th-century Jain temple on the western edge of Sultanbatheri has splendid stone carvings and is an important monument to the region’s strong…
Nearby Northern Kerala attractions
5.18 MILES
In the village of Ambalavayal, 12km southwest from Sultanbatheri near the Edakkal Caves, this small but fascinating museum exhibits tools, weapons,…
7 MILES
These remote hilltop 'caves' – more accurately a small series of caverns – are celebrated for the ancient collection of petroglyphs in their top chamber,…
8.53 MILES
Around 3km southwest of Vythiri (10km southwest of Kalpetta), Pookot Lake is a beautiful mirror framed by forest. With well-maintained gardens, a cafe, a…
8.63 MILES
The 13th-century Jain temple on the western edge of Sultanbatheri has splendid stone carvings and is an important monument to the region’s strong…
10.28 MILES
Seemingly being allowed to collapse into oblivion, this ancient, partly ruined roadside Jain temple displays fine stone carvings backed by lush greenery…
6. Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (Muthanga)
16.44 MILES
The location of the eastern entry gate to Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, accessible by two-hour jeep safari only.
22.91 MILES
Thought to be one of the oldest temples on the subcontinent, Thirunelly Temple huddles beneath the Brahmagiri Hills 15km southwest of Tholpetty. Non…
8. Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (Tholpetty)
23.79 MILES
Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary can only be visited by two-hour jeep safari; this is the location of the reserve's northern gate.