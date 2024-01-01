Uravu

Northern Kerala

An 11km drive east from Kalpetta, the Uravu nonprofit collective of 200 workers (most of them women) creates all sorts of artefacts from bamboo. You can visit the artists’ workshops, where they work on looms, painting and carving, and support their work by buying vases, lampshades, bangles and baskets – or even join a bamboo-craft workshop (₹1500).

