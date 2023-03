These remote hilltop 'caves' – more accurately a small series of caverns – are celebrated for the ancient collection of petroglyphs in their top chamber, thought to date back over 3000 years. From the car park near Ambalavayal (12km southwest of Sultanbatheri) it's a steep 20-minute walk up a winding road to the ticket window, then another steep climb up to the light-filled top cave.

On a clear day there are exceptional views out over Wayanad district. The caves get crowded on weekends.