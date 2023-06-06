Kannur

Kannur, December 10, 2011: Sunbathers and fishermen with boats on Cherai beach showing rocks formations in the foreground and coconut palms as backdrop at sunset along Malabar coastline, Kannur, Kerala, south India.

Under the Kolathiri rajas, Kannur (formerly Cannanore) was a major port bristling with international trade – explorer Marco Polo christened it a ‘great emporium of spice trade’. Since then, the usual colonial suspects, including the Portuguese, Dutch and British, have had a go at exerting their influence on the region, leaving behind the odd fort. Today Kannur, 80km north of Calicut, is an unexciting, though agreeable, town known mostly for its weaving industry and cashew trade. For travellers, this area's appeal lies in its entrancing theyyam rituals and untouristed golden beaches (particularly Thottada Beach, overlooked by a smattering of easy-going guesthouses).

  • CRAEHJ Cannon, Fort St. Angelo, Kannur Fort or Kannur Kotta built by Francisco de Almeida, near Kannur or Cannanore, Kerala

    Fort St Angelo

    Kannur

    One of the earliest Portuguese settlements in India (constructed with permission from Kannur's rulers), the 1505 St Angelo Fort looms tall on a promontory…

  • Thalasseri Fort

    Thalasseri Fort

    Kannur

    The coastal town of Thalasseri (formerly Tellicherry), 20km southeast of Kannur, was a major cardamom and pepper export hub under the British East India…

  • Kerala Dinesh Beedi Co-Operative

    Kerala Dinesh Beedi Co-Operative

    Kannur

    The Kannur region is known for the manufacture of beedis, those tiny Indian cigarettes deftly rolled inside green leaves. This is one of the largest and…

  • Arakkal Museum

    Arakkal Museum

    Kannur

    Housed in part of the royal palace of the Arakkal family, a powerful Kannur dynasty with its roots dating to the 12th century, this harbourfront museum…

  • Loknath Weavers’ Co-operative

    Loknath Weavers’ Co-operative

    Kannur

    Established in 1955, this is one of the oldest cooperatives in Kannur and occupies a large building where weavers busily work away to the click of looms…

  • Payyambalam Beach

    Payyambalam Beach

    Kannur

    Kannur town's main sandy strand is the blonde, 4km-long Payyambalam Beach, 3km west of the train station, just past the military cantonment.

  • Thottada Beach

    Thottada Beach

    Kannur

    Framed by low palm-sprinkled headlands and a shallow lagoon, this beautiful powdery gold-sand expanse, 8km southeast of Kannur centre, is home to the area…

  • Kerala Folklore Academy

    Kerala Folklore Academy

    Kannur

    At this traditional-arts training academy overlooking Chirakkal Pond, 6km north of Kannur, you can see vibrantly coloured folklore costumes in the museum…

