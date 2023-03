The masterpiece within this outwardly unremarkable 16th-century temple hides in a chamber at the back of the main idols: walk around to the right and behind you'll find the large gilded statue of Dorje-Chang with red-bodied Dorje Pangmo pointing meaningfully at his crossed wrists. The gompa is a 15-minute walk above Gemur, 4km south of Jispa. Start from the driveway of the Gemur Khar B&B and follow the steps.

The courtyard is the scene of chaam mask dances in June/July.