Triloknath Temple

The squat little temple is a remarkable example of Hindu-Buddhist syncretism with a basic Hindu vihar tower but a series of prayer wheels lining the inner arcade. The central white-marble idol is revered by Buddhists as Avalokitesvara, the bodhisattva of compassion, while Hindus worship it as Shiva.

Triloknath is a pilgrimage site for both religions, especially during the three-day Pauri Festival honouring the temple deity. The site is two minutes' stroll from Triloknath bus stand.

Access is via a very attractive side lane leading 6km along the river's south bank, having diverged from the main Keylong–Udaipur road at Km35.7. The Udaipur-bound buses that depart from Keylong at 8am and 3.30pm detour to Triloknath en route. If you take the 8am service there's ample time to see the temple and have a leisurely breakfast at one of the several dhabas, then continue on the eight-seater electric van that departs around 12.20pm (₹20, 20 minutes). That should get you to Udaipur in time to visit its temple and continue on the 2pm bus to Killar. If you're stranded, there are a couple of simple homestays in tiny Trikolnath village and the area would make for pleasant hiking.