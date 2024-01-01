In Gondhla, 14km west of Sissu, this six-storey, stone-and-timber tower fort was built about 300 years ago and used to be a local thakur's (lord's) residence. It's now unoccupied and locked up, but it’s still an impressive sight, briefly visible from the left-side bus window below road level as you drive towards Keylong.
Gondhla Fort
Lahaul & Spiti
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Lahaul & Spiti attractions
